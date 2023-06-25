Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .263.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (11.5%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.208
|AVG
|.326
|.358
|OBP
|.340
|.377
|SLG
|.478
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|2
|12/12
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.92 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .168 against him.
