Ons Jabeur goes into Wimbledon after her Viking International Eastbourne came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Camila Giorgi in the round of 16. Jabeur's first match is against Magdalena Frech (in the round of 128). Jabeur's odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +1800.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Jabeur at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jabeur's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Jabeur will play Frech.

Jabeur has current moneyline odds of -400 to win her next match against Frech. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1800

US Open odds to win: +1200

Wimbledon odds to win: +1800

Want to bet on Jabeur? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Jabeur Stats

In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Jabeur was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Giorgi, 3-6, 2-6.

Jabeur has won one of her 15 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 28-14.

Jabeur is 5-3 on grass over the past year.

Jabeur, over the past year, has played 42 matches across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Jabeur has played eight matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.

Jabeur has won 41.4% of her return games and 67.8% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Jabeur has won 72.3% of her games on serve and 37.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.