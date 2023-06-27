Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with at least two hits 19 times (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (31 of 77), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .260 AVG .236 .350 OBP .333 .409 SLG .403 10 XBH 13 6 HR 5 24 RBI 25 24/20 K/BB 19/21 4 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings