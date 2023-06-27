Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with at least two hits 19 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (31 of 77), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.260
|AVG
|.236
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.409
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|25
|24/20
|K/BB
|19/21
|4
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (4-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.69), 47th in WHIP (1.289), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
