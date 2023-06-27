On Tuesday, Bligh Madris (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bligh Madris? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris reached base via a hit in 15 of 39 games last season (38.5%), including multiple hits in 7.7% of those games (three of them).

He went deep once out of 39 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)