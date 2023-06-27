Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Bligh Madris (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris reached base via a hit in 15 of 39 games last season (38.5%), including multiple hits in 7.7% of those games (three of them).
- He went deep once out of 39 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.69), 47th in WHIP (1.289), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
