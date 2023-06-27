Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with more than one hit 10 times (17.5%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Meyers has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.173
|AVG
|.283
|.277
|OBP
|.347
|.327
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/6
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 30th, 1.289 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.