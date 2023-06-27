The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.

In 66.7% of his games this year (48 of 72), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .226 AVG .279 .307 OBP .313 .370 SLG .456 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 15 28/12 K/BB 42/5 7 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings