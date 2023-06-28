Astros vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) and Houston Astros (42-37) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on June 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will get the nod for the Astros.
Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (353 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Astros have a 3.57 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Andrew Heaney
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Martín Pérez
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Dane Dunning
