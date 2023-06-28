The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .226 AVG .279 .307 OBP .311 .370 SLG .450 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 15 28/12 K/BB 44/5 7 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings