Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wednesday, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 24 against the Dodgers) he went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .263 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.208
|AVG
|.326
|.358
|OBP
|.340
|.377
|SLG
|.478
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|2
|12/12
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (4-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.