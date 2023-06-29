Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .246 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 42 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.319
|AVG
|.171
|.402
|OBP
|.266
|.611
|SLG
|.286
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|24/7
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.56 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.56, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .348 against him.
