How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will see Ronel Blanco at the rubber for the Houston Astros in the first game of a four-game series, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.
- Houston ranks 15th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 377 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.57.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.247 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Blanco has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Chase Anderson
