In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (49-32) square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (44-37). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Astros and Rangers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Astros are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 49 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 14-3 (winning 82.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +195 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.