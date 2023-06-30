Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up five RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 81 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- In 64.6% of his 79 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (13.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (40.5%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (15.2%).
- In 31 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.275
|AVG
|.292
|.358
|OBP
|.361
|.458
|SLG
|.465
|16
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|27
|18/19
|K/BB
|26/18
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
