Alvin Kamara: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Alvin Kamara when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Alvin Kamara Injury Status
Kamara is currently not on the injury report.
Alvin Kamara 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|223 CAR, 897 YDS (4 YPC), 2 TD
|77 TAR, 57 REC, 490 YDS, 2 TD
Alvin Kamara Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|154.70
|60
|18
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|139.34
|80
|29
|2023 ADP
|-
|70
|28
Alvin Kamara 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|39
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|15
|61
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|23
|103
|0
|6
|91
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|19
|99
|0
|6
|25
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|11
|49
|0
|7
|56
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|18
|62
|1
|9
|96
|2
|Week 9
|Ravens
|9
|30
|0
|3
|32
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|8
|26
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|12
|42
|0
|4
|47
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|7
|13
|0
|6
|37
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|12
|26
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|21
|91
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|20
|76
|1
|2
|34
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|16
|73
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|23
|107
|0
|1
|3
|0
