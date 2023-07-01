The 2023 campaign kicks off for Alvin Kamara when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Alvin Kamara Injury Status

Kamara is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Alvin Kamara NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Alvin Kamara 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 223 CAR, 897 YDS (4 YPC), 2 TD 77 TAR, 57 REC, 490 YDS, 2 TD

Alvin Kamara Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 154.70 60 18 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 139.34 80 29 2023 ADP - 70 28

Alvin Kamara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 39 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Panthers 15 61 0 2 12 0 Week 5 Seahawks 23 103 0 6 91 0 Week 6 Bengals 19 99 0 6 25 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 11 49 0 7 56 0 Week 8 Raiders 18 62 1 9 96 2 Week 9 Ravens 9 30 0 3 32 0 Week 10 @Steelers 8 26 0 3 19 0 Week 11 Rams 12 42 0 4 47 0 Week 12 @49ers 7 13 0 6 37 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 12 26 0 2 11 0 Week 15 Falcons 21 91 0 2 13 0 Week 16 @Browns 20 76 1 2 34 0 Week 17 @Eagles 16 73 0 1 7 0 Week 18 Panthers 23 107 0 1 3 0

