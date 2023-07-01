Bryan Bresee is +3500 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 19th-best in the league.

Bryan Bresee 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3500 19th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Bryan Bresee Insights

Defensively, the Saints were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best by giving up just 184.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 16th on offense (217.2 passing yards per game).

New Orleans averaged 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense (19th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 24th on defense with 130.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

