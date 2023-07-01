The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Demario Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not listed as injured.

Demario Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 109 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Demario Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Vikings 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 2.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.5 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 1 2 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0

