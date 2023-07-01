Eno Benjamin is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Eno Benjamin Injury Status

Benjamin is currently not on the injury report.

Is Benjamin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Eno Benjamin 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 77 CAR, 313 YDS (4.1 YPC), 2 TD 34 TAR, 25 REC, 193 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Benjamin and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eno Benjamin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 64.60 205 50 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.56 412 110 2023 ADP - 545 132

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eno Benjamin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Chiefs 4 28 0 3 33 0 Week 2 @Raiders 8 31 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Rams 5 16 0 2 7 0 Week 4 @Panthers 5 36 0 1 9 0 Week 5 Eagles 8 25 1 3 28 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 15 37 0 3 28 0 Week 7 Saints 12 92 1 4 21 0 Week 8 @Vikings 9 22 0 4 23 0 Week 9 Seahawks 4 12 0 1 15 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 3 1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 2 10 0 1 9 0 Week 18 Panthers 2 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.