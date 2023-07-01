Foster Moreau's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Foster Moreau Injury Status

Moreau is currently not listed as injured.

Foster Moreau 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 54 TAR, 33 REC, 420 YDS, 2 TD

Foster Moreau Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 52.20 236 30 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 32.31 323 43 2023 ADP - 736 115

Other Saints Players

Foster Moreau 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 1 10 0

