Jake Oettinger 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jake Oettinger is +2500 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Dallas Stars player, scroll down.
Jake Oettinger's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|21
|Goaltending Record
|--
|11-7-2
|Shots Against
|19.90
|597
|Goals Against
|2.93
|59
|Saves
|17.93
|538
|Save %
|--
|0.901
Jake Oettinger's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
