Jameis Winston is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jameis Winston Injury Status

Winston is currently not on the injury report.

Is Winston your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jameis Winston 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 73-for-115 (63.5%), 858 YDS (7.5 YPA), 4 TD, 5 INT 5 CAR, 16 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Winston and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jameis Winston Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 43.92 264 38 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.08 419 52 2023 ADP - 755 87

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jameis Winston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 23 34 269 2 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 25 40 236 1 3 1 2 0 Week 3 @Panthers 25 41 353 1 2 2 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.