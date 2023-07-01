Jameis Winston: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jameis Winston is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Jameis Winston Injury Status
Winston is currently not on the injury report.
Jameis Winston 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|73-for-115 (63.5%), 858 YDS (7.5 YPA), 4 TD, 5 INT
|5 CAR, 16 YDS, 0 TD
Jameis Winston Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|43.92
|264
|38
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.08
|419
|52
|2023 ADP
|-
|755
|87
Jameis Winston 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|23
|34
|269
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|25
|40
|236
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|25
|41
|353
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
