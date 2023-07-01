Juantavius Gray has been ruled out for the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Juantavius Gray Injury Status

Gray is currently out on the injury report.

Juantavius Gray 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
5 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Juantavius Gray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0
Week 5 Seahawks 1.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 17 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 18 Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

