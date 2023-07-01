2023 Louisiana Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns sport +800 odds to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2023, which ranks them fifth in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.
Louisiana Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Louisiana 2023 Schedule
According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Louisiana will be facing the 99th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Ragin' Cajuns will face teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that put up nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Northwestern State
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Old Dominion
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ UAB
|September 16
|3
|-
|Buffalo
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Minnesota
|September 30
|5
|-
|Texas State
|October 7
|6
|-
|Georgia State
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ South Alabama
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Arkansas State
|November 4
|10
|-
|Southern Miss
|November 9
|11
|-
|@ Troy
|November 18
|12
|-
|UL Monroe
|November 25
|13
|-
