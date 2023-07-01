The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs sport +900 odds to win the CUSA title in 2023, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Louisiana Tech Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)

+900 (Bet $10 to win $90) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule

Louisiana Tech will have the good fortune of facing the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (56). The Bulldogs will hit the gridiron for games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that recorded nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Florida International August 26 1 - @ SMU September 2 1 - Northwestern State September 9 2 - North Texas September 16 3 - @ Nebraska September 23 4 - @ UTEP September 29 5 - Western Kentucky October 5 6 - @ Middle Tennessee October 10 7 - New Mexico State October 24 9 - @ Liberty November 4 10 - Sam Houston November 11 11 - @ Jacksonville State November 18 12 -

