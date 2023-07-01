Louisiana Tech 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have a rather low over/under for wins this year, at 5.5.
Looking to place a futures bet on Louisiana Tech's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Louisiana Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|-170
|+140
|63%
Bet on Louisiana Tech's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Bulldogs' 2022 Performance
- Louisiana Tech had the 63rd-ranked offense last year (391.9 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 468.8 yards allowed per game.
- Louisiana Tech averaged 267.3 passing yards per game offensively last year (33rd in FBS), and it allowed 225.2 passing yards per game (68th) on defense.
- Tech was winless on the road last season, but went 3-2 at home.
- The Bulldogs won only two games when favored (2-2) and one as underdogs (1-7).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisiana Tech's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tre Harris
|WR
|66 REC / 954 YDS / 10 TD / 79.5 YPG
|Marquis Crosby
|RB
|917 YDS / 9 TD / 76.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC
|Parker McNeil
|QB
|1,908 YDS (57.5%) / 18 TD / 8 INT
|Smoke Harris
|WR
|65 REC / 635 YDS / 5 TD / 52.9 YPG
|Cecil Singleton
|DB
|42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Hugh Davis
|LB
|54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Jaiden Cole
|DB
|34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Bee Jay Williamson
|DB
|40 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD
Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total from last season (56), the Bulldogs have the ninth-easiest schedule in college football.
- Louisiana Tech is playing the 104th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- Louisiana Tech has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including zero teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Florida International
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|@ SMU
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Northwestern State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|North Texas
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Nebraska
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ UTEP
|September 29
|-
|-
|6
|Western Kentucky
|October 5
|-
|-
|7
|@ Middle Tennessee
|October 10
|-
|-
|9
|New Mexico State
|October 24
|-
|-
|10
|@ Liberty
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Sam Houston
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Jacksonville State
|November 18
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.