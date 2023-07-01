The Tulane Green Wave's over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 9.5, is rather high.

Looking to place a futures bet on Tulane's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +110 -135 47.6%

Bet on Tulane's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Green Wave's 2022 Performance

Tulane compiled 441.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 31st in FBS. On defense, it ranked 47th, giving up 360.4 yards per game.

Tulane ranked 61st in pass offense (236.6 passing yards per game) and 37th in pass defense (208.1 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Tulane went 6-2 at home last season and 5-0 on the road.

The Wave were unbeaten as underdogs (3-0) and went 9-2 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tulane's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Michael Pratt QB 3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT

478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG Tyjae Spears RB 1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC

22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Deuce Watts WR 33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG Shae Wyatt WR 35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG Dorian Williams LB 106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT Nick Anderson LB 89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Macon Clark DB 62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Larry Brooks DB 78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD

Green Wave's Strength of Schedule

The Green Wave will face the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (75).

Tulane is playing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

Tulane has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Tulane 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 South Alabama September 2 - - 2 Ole Miss September 9 - - 3 @ Southern Miss September 16 - - 4 Nicholls State September 23 - - 5 UAB September 30 - - 7 @ Memphis October 13 - - 8 North Texas October 21 - - 9 @ Rice October 28 - - 10 @ East Carolina November 4 - - 11 Tulsa November 11 - - 12 @ Florida Atlantic November 18 - - 13 UTSA November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.