At +20000, Tyrann Mathieu is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 51st-best in the league.

Want to bet on Tyrann Mathieu? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tyrann Mathieu 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Tyrann Mathieu Insights

In 17 games last year, Mathieu registered 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 91 tackles, and three interceptions.

The Saints had the 16th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and they were better on defense, ranking second-best with just 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans compiled 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 19th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, giving up 130.5 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.