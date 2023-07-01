An over/under of 3.5 wins means the UL Monroe Warhawks aren't given high expectations in 2023.

UL Monroe Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 +135 -165 42.6%

Warhawks' 2022 Performance

With 325.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 427.4 yards allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), UL Monroe played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

From an offensive standpoint, UL Monroe ranked 100th in FBS with 205.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 80th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.7).

ULM was 3-2 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

When favored, the Warhawks won every game (2-0). But they were only 2-8 as underdogs.

UL Monroe's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chandler Rogers QB 2,403 YDS (67.7%) / 15 TD / 7 INT

353 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.4 RUSH YPG Tyrone Howell WR 50 REC / 852 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG Malik Jackson RB 507 YDS / 6 TD / 42.3 YPG / 3.6 YPC Andrew Henry RB 322 YDS / 4 TD / 26.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC

12 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG Zack Woodard LB 47 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Tristan Driggers LB 37 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Lucius Tillery DB 25 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Quincy Ledet DL 30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Warhawks' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Warhawks will be facing the 69th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, UL Monroe will be facing the 58th-ranked conference schedule this year.

In 2023, UL Monroe will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

UL Monroe 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Army September 2 - - 2 Lamar September 9 - - 3 @ Texas A&M September 16 - - 5 Appalachian State September 30 - - 6 South Alabama October 7 - - 7 @ Texas State October 14 - - 8 @ Georgia Southern October 21 - - 9 Arkansas State October 28 - - 10 @ Southern Miss November 4 - - 11 Troy November 11 - - 12 @ Ole Miss November 18 - - 13 @ Louisiana November 25 - -

