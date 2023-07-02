Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (50-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (45-38) at 2:35 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) versus the Astros and Shawn Dubin.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Astros have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.
- Houston has a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo
