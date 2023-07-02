Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (50-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (45-38) at 2:35 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) versus the Astros and Shawn Dubin.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Houston has a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

