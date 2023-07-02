Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (50-33) will match up against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (45-38) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Shawn Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 24-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

