Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers on July 2, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.360/.469 on the season.
- Tucker will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.350/.411 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|5
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|4
|4
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|3.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shawn Dubin's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 101 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.349/.460 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .262/.331/.508 slash line on the season.
- Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.