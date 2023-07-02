Chas McCormick -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .252 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 25 of 44 games this year (56.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 44 games (38.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .319 AVG .190 .402 OBP .273 .611 SLG .291 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 28/7 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings