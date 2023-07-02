Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .261 with one homer.

Pena has gotten a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (25.3%).

In 12% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 28% of his games this year, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .226 AVG .280 .307 OBP .310 .370 SLG .440 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings