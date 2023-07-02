Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (9-5) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (7-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at College Park Center, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Wings vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 81 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Wings vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 6-8-0.

This season, six of Dallas' 14 games have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are fourth in the WNBA with 84 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 83.8 points allowed per game.

Dallas has been thriving in terms of rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in boards per game (38.7) and third-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.7).

With 13.4 turnovers per game, the Wings rank eighth in the WNBA. They force 14.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank sixth in the WNBA by sinking 7.1 threes per game, but they sport a 29.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.

This season, the Wings are ceding 7.4 threes per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.5% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 67.0% two-pointers (accounting for 76.5% of the team's buckets) and 33.0% threes (23.5%).

