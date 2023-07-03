Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .246.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (38.6%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (38 of 83), with two or more runs eight times (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.234
|.350
|OBP
|.340
|.409
|SLG
|.401
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|29
|24/20
|K/BB
|23/27
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Perez (7-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.