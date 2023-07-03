Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (50-34) against the Houston Astros (46-38) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.
The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Astros have won in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Houston has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Houston scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (389 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Bryan Woo
