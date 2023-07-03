The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers, on Monday at Globe Life Field.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Moneyline: -115 (Rangers), Underdog Moneyline: -105 (Astros), Total: 9 runs, Over: -105, Under: -115

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games. In three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.5 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston is 11-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 84 opportunities.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 24-19 15-13 29-25 31-29 13-9

