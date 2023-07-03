How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Houston is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 389 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- In 16 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
