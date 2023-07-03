Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 85 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .285/.361/.466 so far this season.

Tucker has hit safely in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .246/.345/.405 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 36 walks and 56 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .287/.351/.462 slash line on the season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.327/.503 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

