Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (19.4%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.208
|AVG
|.323
|.358
|OBP
|.380
|.377
|SLG
|.585
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/12
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.