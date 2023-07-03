Jose Altuve -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (19.4%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .208 AVG .323 .358 OBP .380 .377 SLG .585 5 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/12 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings