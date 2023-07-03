As we head into Monday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Pirates (Mitch Keller) against the Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw).

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for July 3.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Martin Perez (7-3) when the teams meet on Monday.

HOU: Javier TEX: Pérez 16 (87 IP) Games/IP 16 (90.1 IP) 3.72 ERA 4.28 8.1 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -125

-125 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Julio Teheran (2-3) when the teams meet on Monday.

CHC: Smyly MIL: Teherán 16 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (41 IP) 4.17 ERA 2.85 7.4 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-4) for the game between the clubs Monday.

CIN: Weaver WSH: Irvin 13 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (47.2 IP) 6.96 ERA 4.91 7.7 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals

CIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 WSH Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10.5 runs

Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (4-2) when the clubs play Monday.

STL: Mikolas MIA: Garrett 17 (99.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (81.2 IP) 4.44 ERA 3.53 6.3 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-4) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (5-5) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

BAL: Wells NYY: Germán 16 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (81.1 IP) 3.21 ERA 4.54 9.2 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 BAL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Gavin Williams (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

ATL: Elder CLE: Williams 16 (96 IP) Games/IP 2 (12.2 IP) 2.44 ERA 2.84 7.4 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Austin Cox (0-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (8-5) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

KC: Cox MIN: Ryan 7 (16 IP) Games/IP 16 (96.2 IP) 2.25 ERA 3.44 8.4 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (4-7) when the teams play on Monday.

LAA: Barria SD: Snell 17 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (87 IP) 3.10 ERA 3.31 7.3 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (7-7) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

SEA: Woo SF: Webb 5 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (110.1 IP) 4.37 ERA 3.67 12.7 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -140

-140 SEA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-3) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Kershaw (10-4) when the teams meet Monday.

PIT: Keller LAD: Kershaw 17 (105 IP) Games/IP 16 (95.1 IP) 3.34 ERA 2.55 10.1 K/9 9.9

