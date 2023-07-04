How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The Houston Astros versus Colorado Rockies game on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Tucker and Ezequiel Tovar.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 102 total home runs.
- Houston is 13th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (401 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.252).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Brandon Bielak (3-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, June 17, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Bielak is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Bielak enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 14-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.