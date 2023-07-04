Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .264 with eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 59.4% of his games this year (19 of 32), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (56.3%), including six games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.358
|OBP
|.382
|.377
|SLG
|.559
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 55th in WHIP (1.417), and 64th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.