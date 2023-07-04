Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 16 games this season (24.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.5%).
- In 37 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.298
|.284
|OBP
|.333
|.351
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|14
|13/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Freeland (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 55th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th.
