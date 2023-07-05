Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (48-38) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +190 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Astros' game versus the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 55 times and won 31, or 56.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 9-2 (81.8%).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Astros have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 30, or 40%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their 11 games in which they were named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.