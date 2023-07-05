The Houston Astros (48-38) will look for Kyle Tucker to extend an 11-game hitting streak versus the Colorado Rockies (33-54) on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (3-3) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (3-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

France will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 10 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 35-year-old has put together a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.

Anderson has registered one quality start this year.

Anderson is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.