Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Bligh Madris is available when the Houston Astros take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 29, when he went 0-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last year (15 of 39), with at least two hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
- Appearing in 39 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
- In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Anderson (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.