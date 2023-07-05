On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.

McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.

In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (29.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 47), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.9% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .320 AVG .216 .407 OBP .289 .600 SLG .375 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 19/9 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings