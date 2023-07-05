Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 90 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers in his last outings.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (15.5%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 34 games this year (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.313
|.353
|OBP
|.380
|.449
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|19/19
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
