Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 51 of 67 games this year (76.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (56.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .276 AVG .298 .289 OBP .333 .371 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 6 RBI 14 13/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings