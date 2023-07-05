Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 11 doubles, eight home runs and four walks while batting .261.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 17 games this season (36.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 18 of 47 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|.292
|AVG
|.240
|.319
|OBP
|.248
|.615
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.50 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
